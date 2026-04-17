Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 470.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 33,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberganna Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WFC opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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