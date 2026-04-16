Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,072 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 769,887 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in AT&T were worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Amundi lifted its holdings in AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,702,000 after buying an additional 7,249,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $170,076,000 after buying an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company's stock worth $691,111,000 after buying an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.6%

T opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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