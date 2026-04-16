Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 514.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,063 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 262,928 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne now owns 181,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 7.2%

NOW opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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