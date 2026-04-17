Lbp Am Sa Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,833 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,331 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 216,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,247,141.35. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 502,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,391,936. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,334 shares of company stock worth $45,185,941. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $160.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here