Lbp Am Sa Has $13.64 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,384,757,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,005 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $466,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,550 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $359,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $310,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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