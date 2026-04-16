Lbp Am Sa Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,510 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 60,512 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.5%

AEM opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.30.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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