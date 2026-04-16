Lbp Am Sa Has $40.20 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,060 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 124,589 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $40,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,940. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $138.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here