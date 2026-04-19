Lbp Am Sa Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 102,588 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Target were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:TGT opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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