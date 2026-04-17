Lbp Am Sa Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.392 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

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