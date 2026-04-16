Lbp Am Sa Purchases 42,078 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 252.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,723 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Intuit were worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.72 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $417.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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