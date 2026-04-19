Lbp Am Sa Sells 100,161 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 100,161 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $78.31 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $261,699.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,320.72. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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