Lbp Am Sa Sells 146,971 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 146,971 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $296.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,390,961. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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