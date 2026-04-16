Lbp Am Sa Sells 56,190 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,300 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 56,190 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Lbp Am Sa's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $124,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 200,442 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $116,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $531.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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