LCI Industries $LCII Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 45,719.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,355 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.28% of LCI Industries worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204,198 shares of the company's stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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LCI Industries Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:LCII opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCI Industries's payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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