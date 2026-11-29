State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,211 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 1,687,855 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of Lear worth $199,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lear by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $970,377.75. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $104.61 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 25.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lear's dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Lear News Roundup

These are some of the LEA news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: The articles cover unrelated topics, including theater, personal finance, politics, sports and cryptocurrency. Lear’s shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near their 12-month low, but the provided news does not explain that weakness.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $131.00 target price on Lear in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Lear from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lear from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation is a global automotive technology supplier that designs and manufactures seating systems and electrical and electronic systems for vehicle makers. Its products are used in a range of vehicle types and markets worldwide. The company's Seating business supplies complete seating systems and related components, including seat structures, mechanisms, trim and comfort features. Its E-Systems business develops electrical distribution systems, connection systems and electronic products that support vehicle power management, connectivity and other functions.

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