Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

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