Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,341 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,341 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,569.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CFG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $64.42 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. TMCNet Q1 Results

Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Seeking Alpha Margin Expansion

Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga TickerReport The Fly

Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation.

Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Earnings Call Transcript Yahoo Deep Dive

Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses & uncertainty: Some coverage flagged higher operating expenses and geopolitical/market uncertainty, which trimmed pre‑market gains despite the beat and could pressure near‑term margins if the trend continues. Zacks on Expenses

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here