Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,778 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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