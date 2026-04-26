Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,460 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $387.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.33 and a 52-week high of $399.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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