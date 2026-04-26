Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $19.63 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,788 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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