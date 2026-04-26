Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,503 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.84 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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