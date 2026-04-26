Lee Financial Co Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 16,122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Co's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lee Financial Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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