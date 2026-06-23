Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $405.05 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.61, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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