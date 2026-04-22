Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5%

APH opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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