Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,005.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GS opened at $1,047.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.30 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,020.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post another strong quarter, with bullish commentary pointing to solid trading activity, resilient capital-markets demand, improving wealth-management flows, and the possibility of an earnings beat versus Wall Street estimates.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post another strong quarter, with bullish commentary pointing to solid trading activity, resilient capital-markets demand, improving wealth-management flows, and the possibility of an earnings beat versus Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, could surprise to the upside as strong operating conditions may support higher earnings revisions for the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Bank of America said major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, could surprise to the upside as strong operating conditions may support higher earnings revisions for the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ involvement in advisory and financing activity remains supportive, including work tied to Saudi tech firm NourNet’s potential IPO and continued expansion in growth investing through Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Goldman Sachs’ involvement in advisory and financing activity remains supportive, including work tied to Saudi tech firm NourNet’s potential IPO and continued expansion in growth investing through Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on the broader bank-earnings slate this week, which could keep GS shares moving with sector sentiment rather than company-specific news until results are released.

Wall Street is focused on the broader bank-earnings slate this week, which could keep GS shares moving with sector sentiment rather than company-specific news until results are released. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also published upbeat market views on Indian equities and other themes, but these are more reflective of the firm’s research franchise than an immediate driver of GS stock.

Goldman Sachs also published upbeat market views on Indian equities and other themes, but these are more reflective of the firm’s research franchise than an immediate driver of GS stock. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a possible downgrade and warned that Goldman Sachs’ strong run since 2022 may be fading, while a technical-analysis piece said the stock has pulled back and could be vulnerable into earnings. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here