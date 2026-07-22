Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Has $77,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 22,604 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID's holdings in Oracle were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $366.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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