Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Sells 6,054 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID trimmed its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID's holdings in Strategy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.86.

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Strategy Trading Up 4.3%

MSTR opened at $187.59 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,250 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $391,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,867,520. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,708,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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