Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 586,558 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,570,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 586,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of Charles Schwab worth $956,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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