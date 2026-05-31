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Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 95,218 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Ambarella logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc increased its Ambarella stake by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 95,218 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 614,017 shares worth about $43.5 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with several large investors including Vanguard, State Street, and UBS also adding to their positions. In total, 82.09% of Ambarella’s stock is held by institutional investors.
  • Ambarella recently reported quarterly earnings that met expectations, with revenue up 16.9% year over year to $100.36 million. Despite that, the stock has been under pressure, and analysts currently have a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $99.75 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ambarella.

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 95,218 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.43% of Ambarella worth $43,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,223,000 after buying an additional 311,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after buying an additional 151,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,213,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $100,125,000 after buying an additional 114,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,811,000 after buying an additional 650,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Ambarella in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Trending Headlines about Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Ambarella Trading Down 21.4%

Ambarella stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.17. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chan W. Lee sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $197,123.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 160,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,665,052.86. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $116,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 167,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,092,325.74. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,799 shares of company stock worth $8,917,902. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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