Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,547 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 343,755 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of SoFi Technologies worth $65,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 475,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.4%

SOFI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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