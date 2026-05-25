Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309,182 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of CVS Health worth $738,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,603 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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