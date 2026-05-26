Legal & General Group Plc Buys 100,090 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,273 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $501,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $190.03 and a twelve month high of $421.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $371.93 and its 200-day moving average is $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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