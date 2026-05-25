Legal & General Group Plc Buys 62,817 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,107 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Stryker worth $831,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $316.39 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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