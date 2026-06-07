Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,727 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 21,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 309,708 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,536.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Matador Resources Trading Down 4.0%

MTDR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is 38.56%.

More Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and its FY2026 outlook for Matador Resources, suggesting stronger near-term operating performance and higher full-year earnings potential.

KeyCorp raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate and its FY2026 outlook for Matador Resources, suggesting stronger near-term operating performance and higher full-year earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, indicating expectations for solid production or pricing support later in the year. Related Matador Resources analyst note

KeyCorp also lifted its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, indicating expectations for solid production or pricing support later in the year. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $73 price target , which is constructive, but the firm also trimmed some later-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates, making the overall signal mixed.

KeyCorp kept an rating and a , which is constructive, but the firm also trimmed some later-quarter and FY2027 EPS estimates, making the overall signal mixed. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article focused on valuation after the recent pullback, implying the shares may be re-rating rather than reacting to a single company-specific catalyst.

A separate article focused on valuation after the recent pullback, implying the shares may be re-rating rather than reacting to a single company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Hold rating on Matador Resources, reinforcing a cautious stance that can weigh on sentiment.

Roth MKM reaffirmed a rating on Matador Resources, reinforcing a cautious stance that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered some out-year EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, which may have added to concerns that longer-term earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,681.80. This represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,209,460. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,407 shares of company stock worth $390,367. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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