Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 153,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of Duke Energy worth $724,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DUK opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here