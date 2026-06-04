Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,322 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Hims & Hers Health worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells bought 48,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 224,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 299,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,981,040. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 212,807 shares of company stock worth $5,473,644 over the last three months. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Trending Headlines about Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -305.46, a P/E/G ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Hims & Hers Health's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here