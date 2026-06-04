Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,727 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 69,498 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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