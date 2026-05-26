Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 135,768 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.89% of Dominion Energy worth $443,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,355,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,880,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,545,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $706,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,130 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners cut Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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