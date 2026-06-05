Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.18 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,233,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,142,000. Yost Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.00.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

Further Reading

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