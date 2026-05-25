Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876,617 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of Boston Scientific worth $1,037,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $57.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around BSX . Article Title

Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around . Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Article Title

Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak.

Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage asking why BSX is down 13% since its last earnings report highlights lingering investor concern that the stock has not kept pace with its fundamentals, likely weighing on near-term trading. Article Title

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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