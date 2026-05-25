Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.83% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,266,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the first and only approved treatment in the U.S. for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Article Title

The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also received a CHMP positive opinion in Europe for Trodelvy in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Article Title

Gilead also received a in Europe for in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its Tubulis acquisition , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Gilead completed its , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts at for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst updates trimmed certain 2026–2028 earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term growth rate, even as recent product news remains favorable. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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