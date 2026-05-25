Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.28 Billion Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260,326 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 171,670 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Walt Disney worth $1,281,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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