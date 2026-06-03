Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,673 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,258.72. This represents a 72.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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