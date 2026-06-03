Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.89% of Ameresco worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 52.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at $713,521.97. The trade was a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,730 shares of company stock valued at $861,813. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Up 4.3%

AMRC opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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