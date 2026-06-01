Legal & General Group Plc Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,139 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 296,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Global-e Online worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,124 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its position in Global-e Online by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock worth $94,680,000 after buying an additional 1,345,156 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4,543.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,296,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 1,268,504 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 63.0% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,044,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 197.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,545,096 shares of the company's stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 1,026,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In other news, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,562,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,738,012.15. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,790,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,861,927.75. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock worth $6,204,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.64 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here