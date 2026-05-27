Legal & General Group Plc Has $272.39 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.18% of Edison International worth $272,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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