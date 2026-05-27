Legal & General Group Plc Has $279.57 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,699 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,047 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.59% of AMETEK worth $279,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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