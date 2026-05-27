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Legal & General Group Plc Has $300.58 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Written by MarketBeat
May 27, 2026
Weyerhaeuser logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc boosted its Weyerhaeuser stake by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 12.69 million shares valued at about $300.6 million.
  • Weyerhaeuser reported Q1 earnings of $0.11 per share, topping estimates of $0.04, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations at $1.73 billion.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized, for a yield of about 3.5%; analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $28.88.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Weyerhaeuser.

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,687,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,305,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.76% of Weyerhaeuser worth $300,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WY opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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