Legal & General Group Plc Has $40.95 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,967 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.46% of Paycom Software worth $40,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Paycom Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Paycom Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Paycom, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving outlook for the company. Paycom Software stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Paycom, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling improving outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, which may be supporting buying interest in the stock. Paycom Software stock page

The analyst firm maintained a rating, which may be supporting buying interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Paycom’s estimates were lifted again for FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting analysts see sustained earnings growth over the next several years. Paycom Software stock page

Paycom’s estimates were lifted again for FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting analysts see sustained earnings growth over the next several years. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that PAYC has also been trading with notable volatility and has at times underperformed peers despite recent gains, indicating sentiment is improving but not fully settled. MarketWatch article

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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