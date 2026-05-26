Legal & General Group Plc Has $573.88 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,006 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,157 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.65% of Waste Management worth $573,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 59.5% during the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 537.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 80,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,287 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,165,136.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 78,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,084,739.94. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $29,677.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,294.11. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,296 shares of company stock worth $8,569,283. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $218.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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